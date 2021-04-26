Jacqueline Fernandez Shares Childhood Picture To Wish Father On His Birthday

Jacqueline Fernandez took to her Instagram handle to wish her father on his birthday. Sharing a childhood picture, Jacqueline wrote, "Happy bday Dad miss you."

The picture shows Jacqueline dress in a white gown with a tiara posing with her father Elroy. Sonakshi Sinha, Maniesh Paul, Urvashi Rautela, Sonal Sehgal, and many more people wished for Jacqueline's father in the comments section.

Raised in a multi-ethnic family, the actor shares a special bond with her father and her Instagram is a testimony to it.

Jacqueline Fernandez's latest work

Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in the Netflix film, Mrs Serial Killer in which she essayed the lead role of Sona Mukherjee alongside Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina. She has several films in the pipeline including Attack starring alongside John Abraham. She will appear in the film Bhoot Police alongside Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam, and Javed Jaffrey in the lead roles. The horror-comedy film is slated to release on September 10, 2021. She will also be starring in the films Cirkus, Bachchan Pandey, and Ram Sethu.