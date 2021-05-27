Jacqueline Fernandez Shares First Look Poster For 'Paani Paani' With Badshah

After the massive success of the Genda Phool music video, Jacquline Fernandez will be collaborating with rapper Badshah for another song. The Race 2 actor will be starring in the music video for the song Paani Paani which will also feature singer Aastha Gill. Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, May 27, 2021, the Houseful 3 actor shared a poster of PAANI PAANI to mark the collaboration.

Jacqueline Fernanades to star in Badshah’s Paani Paani

The poster shared by Jacqueline Fernandez on Instagram consisted of the words Paani Paani written in golden bold letters. Ironically, the words which mean water were placed on the background of a heated desert with warm shades of yellow and orange. The poster read ‘First look Coming Soon’ on the top and the bottom read ‘Badshah | Aastha Gill Ft. Jacqueline Fernandez on the bottom. The Mrs. Serial Killer actor wrote in the caption “Here we go again #PAANIPAANI @saregama_official @aasthagill @badboyshah (sic)”.

As soon as she made the announcement on her Instagram, Jacquline's fans were excited about her new project and the photo garnered more than 1.07 lakh likes in an hour. DJ Wale Babu singer lauded Jacquline’s comeback after a while and wrote “queen is back” using the queen emoticon. Her fans dropped several red hearts and fire emoticons and wrote they were waiting for the song.

Both Badshah and Aastha Gill also shared the same poster on their social media handles. Paani Paani will be Gill and Badshah's fourth collaboration after their hit numbers like DJ Wale Babu, Buzz, and Heartless. Baadshah and Jaqueline Fernandez will be coming together for the second time after their superhit number Genda Phool which was the remake song Boro Loker Biti sung by Swapna Chakroborty. Playback singer Payal Dev had also featured in the song and the music video went on to become the 4th most-watched video on YouTube across the world in the year 2020. As of May 2021, the video has more than 830 million views.

Jacquline Fernandez's latest projects

On the professional front, Jacqueline was last seen in the Netflix film Mrs. Serial Killer in which she essayed the role of Sonia Mukherjee. She was recently also seen in the 2021 film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai for a special appearance in the song Dil De Diya. Fernandez has multiple projects in the pipeline including Attack, Bhoot Police, Cirkus, Bachchan Pandey, and Ram Setu.

IMAGE: JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ' INSTAGRAM

