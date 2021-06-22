Jacqueline Fernandez Shares Happy Selfie Revealing 'it's Time To Dance'; See Post

Judwaa 2 actor Jacqueline Fernandez took to Instagram on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, to share a happy post that is unmissable. The actor revealed that she is ready to dance in a new selfie. On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to flood the comment section with all things nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Jacqueline Fernandez shared a picture where she can be seen striking a simple pose for the camera. In the picture, the actor is seen taking a selfie as she lies on the floor and is all smiles for the camera. Fernandez is seen donning a halter neck bralette and opted for a ponytail hairdo, well-done brows and minimal makeup. Jacqueline captioned the post as “It’s time to dance”. Take a look at Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram post below.

As soon as the actor shared the post online, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice. Some of the users left sweet comments, while some could not stop going gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “I like it very much thanks”. Another user wrote, “So so gorgeous”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Jacqueline Fernandez, the forerunner of her recently launched YOLO (You Only Live Once) Foundation, has been doing exceptional work for those in need in the midst of the ongoing pandemic. The actress has been catering to the needs of the people and children, spreading hope and a message of positivity. The actor, who enjoys fitness and yoga, posted a photo on Instagram of herself performing yoga with children at the Udayan Shalini Foundation in Mumbai on International Yoga Day.

The actress, dressed in a pink Yolo T-shirt, was seen performing 'yoga and meditation breathing exercises' with girls from the foundation. While captioning the pictures, Jacqueline wrote, “Happy World Yoga Day from @jf.yolofoundation had a great afternoon with the girls from the @usf_mumbai, and thank you @vrindaofficial for sharing some great yoga and meditation breathing exercises with us!! #bekind #helpothers #sharestoriesofkindness and yes you can do yoga in these amazing jeans”. Take a look at the post below.

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

