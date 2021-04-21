Jacqueline Fernandez Shares Picture Of Watching Cat Videos And Undergoing Cupping Therapy

Jacqueline Fernandez took to Instagram on April 21, 2021, to share a picture of a cat taken from a video. In the picture, a cat can be seen standing on its hind legs and watching the television as The Lion King can be seen playing on the television. Jacqueline Fernandez shared a snip of the video on her Instagram story with the words ‘Oh No!! the end…..” written on it. Jacqueline Fernandez is known to be quite a cat enthusiast and even has her own cat who is named after the mythological character, Loki.

Jacqueline Fernandez's photos show how she's spending lockdown

Earlier last week, Jacqueline Fernandes had shared a picture of her cat while telling her fans and followers who the real boss of the house was. She captioned her picture by saying, "Help! there’s a tiger in my house" while referring to her cat. Her cat can be seen seated on Jacqueline Fernandez's pink yoga mat which reads, "breathe in". A clear water bottle can also be seen in the picture that is placed just beside the cat. Jacqueline Fernandez's cat is caught unawares in the picture as its face is turned away from the camera.

Jacqueline Fernandez recently shared a picture of herself where she could be seen flaunting something that looked like a heart-shaped tattoo. The actor, however, was not sporting a tattoo but the mark was a result of a treatment called the 'cupping therapy'. The therapy promotes wellness and Jacqueline Fernandez is known for her healthy lifestyle. The picture that was posted on April 15, 2021, gained a lot of notice from the public, receiving over 7k likes in a few minutes while continuing to consistently receive likes and comments from Jacqueline Fernandez's fans and followers.

As she stood in front of her dressing room wardrobe, Jacqueline showcased the cupping marks down her back when posing for a mirror selfie. “I'm addicted!! @physio bhavika99parekh (sic),” she wrote in the caption, punctuating it with heart emojis. Dr. Bhavika Parekh, the physiotherapist Jacqueline tagged, is renowned for using star-shaped and heart-shaped cups to render the aftermath of cupping therapy seem more quirky and pleasant.

