Jacqueline Fernandez Skips ED Summons For Fourth Time In Rs 200 Cr Money-laundering Case

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has skipped the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons yet again. The Housefull 3 star has been summoned by the ED in connection with Rs 200 crore extortion and money laundering racket that has been filed against conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar and his wife Leena Maria Paul. This was the fourth summon against her and she had skipped it again.

According to reports, the ED has stated that Jacqueline Fernandez is a person of interest in connection with Sukesh Chandrasekhar and his wife Leena Maria Paul. In addition, the Enforcement Directorate will also likely move the court amid repeated skips by Fernandez. She was scheduled to appear between 10 am to 11 am on Monday.

Money laundering case against Sukesh Chandrasekhar

Sukesh Chandrasekhar and Leena Paul were arrested by the ED while they were already lodged in jail after being taken into custody by the Delhi Police. The couple has been accused of cheating people, including some high-profile individuals like former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh. They were being probed by the Delhi Police in a case of criminal conspiracy, cheating and extortion to the tune of about Rs 200 crore. In August, the ED had raided Chandrashekhar's properties and had seized a sea-facing bungalow in Chennai, Rs 82.5 lakh cash and over a dozen luxury cars.

"Chandrasekhar is the mastermind of this fraud. He has been part of the crime world since the age of 17. He has multiple FIRs against him and is presently lodged in Rohini jail (in connection with the Delhi Police case)," the ED had said previously.

Earlier, Bollywood actor Norah Fatehi complied with the ED summons and appeared before the agency on October 14. The questioning went on for few hours. Norah Fatehi's representative claimed that she was a victim of the case and was cooperating with the authorities.