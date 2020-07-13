Jacqueline Fernandez And Sooraj Pancholi Starrer 'GF BF' Song's Making Is Too Fun To Watch

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez is known for her peppy song numbers. She has also been a part of several album songs, featuring some popular actors of Bollywood along with her. Jacqueline Fernandez starred along with Sooraj Pancholi in the song GF BF, which also featured Gurinder Seagal.

With more than 200 Million views on YouTube, the song has become a popular dance number. Watch the making of this beautiful song which won a million hearts.

Making of Jacqueline Fernandez’s song GF BF

Released under the banner of T-series, the producer of the song Bhushan Kumar said that the song GF BF was made to give every single artist a platform to showcase their talent. Choreographer Remo D’Souza also worked on the project, choreographing the dance steps in the song. He said that the song is not a typical hardcore dance track, but it has some cool beats. The BTS video also included some footages in which actor Sooraj Pancholi was seen rehearsing his dance steps.

Also Read: Salman Khan With Aishwarya Rai Or Jacqueline Fernandez, Chemistry That Impressed Fans

Remo D’Souza also said that the album song depicted the story of a boy who’s trying to win the heart of a girl and also wishes to make her his girlfriend. He further said that although the story is typical, the makers tried to portray it in a new style. Speaking about the artists, Remo D’Souza said that he loves working with Jacqueline Fernandez because of the fact she knows everything which eases his tension.

Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez With Salman Khan Or Emraan Hashmi: Which Pairing Is Better?

He also said that he worked with Sooraj Pancholi for the first time and got to know that the actor is very obedient and hard working. While that team enjoyed working together to put the beautiful song together, the actors were also seen laughing and enjoying themselves on sets. The song was released during Valentine’s week, and the whole idea behind releasing it during that time was to spread love and happiness amongst the youth.

Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez's Philanthropic Work That Made Her Win The 'Humanitarian Award'

The song GF BF released in the year 2016 and was known to be the song of the season. While the original music video crossed over 209 million views, the making of the song GF BF crossed over 200 k views on YouTube.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Or Jacqueline Fernandez: Who Wore The Pink Pantsuit Better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.