Jacqueline Fernandez Out Of Nagarjuna Akkineni's 'The Ghost'? Here's What We Know

South Indian star Akkineni Nagarjuna's forthcoming highly-anticipated film, The Ghost, is being helmed by Praveen Sattaru. Several months ago, actor Kajal Aggarwal walked out of the film as she is expecting her first baby. The filmmakers then decided to cast Jacqueline Fernandez for the project. However, recently as per a report by Pinkvilla, the actor has stepped out of the project due to unknown reasons.

According to Pinkvilla, a source close to the film's team has revealed that Jacqueline Fernandez is 'no longer a part of the film.' However, the source said that they don't know the exact reason, but there have been talks that her exit can be after she landed up in trouble in an extortion case. The filmmakers are still uncertain and in search of casting for the female lead role.

The filmmakers of Nagarjuna starrer have planned to do an abroad shoot, and are currently waiting for the right time owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The first schedule of the film will kickstart probably in six months. Touted to be an action-thriller, the drama has Saurabh as a music composer and Mukesh G as the cinematographer. Dharmendra Kakarala will be handling the editing part.

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna is gearing up for the release of Bangarraju co-starring his son and actor, Naga Chaitanya. The film is released on January 14. On the other hand, Jacqueline will be next seen in Kick 2, Ram Setu, Bachchan Pandey, and Cirkus.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar addresses the relationship with Jacqueline Fernandez

Chandrashekhar was arrested in August for allegedly carrying out a Rs 200 crore con. In the charge sheet filed thereafter, he along with his wife Leena Maria Paul and 12 others were named for allegedly duping one Aditi Singh, wife of the former promoter of Ranbaxy, Malvinder Mohan Singh. Only last week, Chandrashekhar, in a hand-written letter reportedly from the prison, stated that he was in a relationship with Fernandes, and as part of it, he had given expensive gifts.

