Jacqueline Fernandez Summoned By ED On Dec 8 After Being Stopped At Mumbai Airport

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez was under the scanner of The Enforcement Directorate when she was mentioned in the charge sheet filed by the ED in the Sukesh Chandrashekhar fraud case. On Sunday, the actor was stopped at the Mumbai Airport as there was a lookout notice issued against her.

Fernandez was later allowed to leave and informed that she had to appear for questioning before ED in Delhi. In a new development, sources have informed Republic Media Network that ED has issued a fresh summon against the actor.

ED summons Jacqueline Fernandez

After being stopped at Mumbai Airport on Sunday and asked to join the investigation in Delhi, Jacqueline Fernandez was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate on December 8. The actor had been under the radar of the authorities in relation to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar who has been accused of running a Rs 200-crore extortion racket from jail by bribing jail officials in crores.

In startling revelations made by Chandrashekhar, the conman claimed that Jacqueline had received a gift worth crore from him. Also, pictures of the actor kissing Chandrashekhar on the cheek went viral earlier this year. The conman also revealed that he gifted actor Nore Fatehi a luxury car; Fatehi was also summoned by the authorities earlier. However, Fernandez skipped her summons after being questioned once in August.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar has been indicted for operating a Rs 200-crore extortion racket from jail by bribing jail officials in crores. The ED has also stated that he used a wide network to launder money and that he'd use it to buy movable and immovable properties. The matter came to light after Aditi Singh, the wife of former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh, complained against Sukesh. As per sources, she paid Rs 150 crore cash in numerous tranches to the co-accused Deepak and Pradeep Ramnani.

Image: Instagram/@jacquelinef143