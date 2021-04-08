Jacqueline Fernandez Tests Negative For COVID-19, Gets Tested Twice To Be Sure

Jacqueline Fernandez was recently shooting for her next film, however, the shoot was halted after her co-actor tested positive for Covid-19. According to reports, 45 crew members tested positive too. As a precautionary measure, Jacqueline took the COVID-19 test and was in isolation till the results came in negative. She got herself tested twice to be sure about the results.

Jacqueline Fernandez's COVID-19 test

A source close to Jacqueline said, "Jacqueline isolated herself as soon as she got the news of Akshay testing positive for Covid-19. She underwent the RT-PCR test twice to be sure and has tested negative in both the rounds." Nushrratt Bharrucha who is also a part of the film was in self-isolation as well. She too has tested negative for COVID-19.

Bollywood celebs who tested COVID-19 positive

The COVID-19 cases are on the rise and many Bollywood celebrities have tested positive, recently. Actor Katrina Kaif is one of them. She took to Instagram stories to declare the same and also added that she immediately isolated herself and is under home quarantine. She wrote, “I have tested positive for Covid-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I'm following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care."

Vicky Kaushal also recently announced that he is COVID-19 positive. He wrote, “In spite of all care and precautions, unfortunately, I have tested COVID-19 positive. Following all essential protocols, I am under home quarantine, taking medication as prescribed by my doctor.”

On April 1, actor Alia Bhatt also announced that she has been infected by the virus. Taking to social media, she wrote, “I have tested positive for Covid-19 and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care.” A few others who tested positive were Bhumi Pednekar, Kartik Aaryan, R. Madhavan and Manoj Bajpayee among others.

A look at Jacqueline Fernandez movies

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez will soon be seen in upcoming films such as Bachchan Pandey, Kick 2, Bhoot Police and Cirkus. Bhoot Police is directed by Pavan Kirpalani and is scheduled to release on September 10, 2021. Cirkus, on the other hand, will hit the screens on December 31, 2021.

