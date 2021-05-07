Jacqueline Fernandez To Help Stray Animals Through Her 'YOLO' Foundation

Jacqueline Fernandez launched an initiative called the YOLO foundation through which she helps to feed the poor, distributes masks and sanitisers to frontline workers and also helps stray animals. She recently announced her initiative of helping the stray, through an Instagram post. With her team, the actor hopes to create a movement to resolve the issue of the strays and safeguard their wellbeing. Check out Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram post below.

Jacqueline takes the initiative to help stray

The Housefull 4 actor shared a bunch of photos on Instagram, from her visit to a foundation that also helped stray animals. In the caption, Jacqueline mentioned that her team visited the Feline Foundation and it opened their eyes to a plethora of issues faced by people trying to help street cats and stray animals. She added that the most notable problem being the stigma around sterilization.

She further wrote, “Even with all these problems, it was heartwarming to witness the dedication with which the volunteers and the doctors continues with their work. They have treated so many animals till date and have created a safe home for them. They are what one can truly call a #kindnessbrigade. It fills me with joy to share their #storiesofkindness with the world.

Together I am confident we can create a movement to resolve the issue of our strays and safeguard their wellbeing 🙏🏻 stay tuned to see how you can do your bit!”(sic).

Earlier, Jacqueline Fernandez shared a post in which she mentioned collaboration with Roti Bank Foundation and how they have started distributing food to millions of hungry people. She even volunteered for the team who have been working to feed the hungry since last year.

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen in Salman Khan’s upcoming film Radhe, in a special appearance. The film stars Salman Khan and Disha Patani in the lead roles and will be releasing on May 14, 2021.The actor has a bunch of films in the pipeline, waiting to be released. Jacqueline Fernandez’s latest upcoming movies include Attack, Bhoot Police, Cirkus, Bachchan Pandey and Ram Setu.

IMAGE: JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ'S INSTAGRAM

