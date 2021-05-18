Jacqueline Fernandez To Play A Cop In Her Hollywood Debut 'Women's Stories': Report

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been all work and no play for quite some time now. The actor has been juggling between the sets of her upcoming projects. Talking about the same, it was announced in January 2021 that she will make her Hollywood debut in an anthology titled Women's Stories. And sources have gone on to reveal details about the same.

Jacqueline Fernandez to play a cop in her Hollywood debut

According to Pinkvilla, it has been revealed that Jacqueline finished filming for her anthology in October of last year, long before the project was announced. According to the sources, the entire film was shot in Mumbai because key scenes in the film take place in and around CST. In this story, Jacqueline plays a cop, and the team also filmed some scenes at the CST police station. This project was also reportedly shot before she moved on to work with Saif Ali Khan on Bhoot Police.

The film will be divided into six segments and directed by six female directors from around the world, with an all-female cast. Jacqueline will appear in Leena Yadav's directorial titled Sharing A Ride, along with transgender model Anjali Lama, in one of the six stories. However, the makers have not revealed other details about the project.

About Jacqueline Fernandez's movies and more

The actor began her Bollywood career with the film Aladin. She has also appeared in a number of box office hits, including Murder 2, Housefull 2, and Kick. The actor will next be seen in Attack, an action thriller helmed by Lakshay Raj Anand. The film stars John Abraham in the lead role. Her other upcoming films include Bachchan Pandey, Bhoot Police, Kick 2, and Cirkus.

Apart from acting in films, Jacqueline is also known for her dancing skills and was also a judge on the dancing show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and a part of several music videos. She is also an avid social media users and often gives fans a sneak peek into her personal and professional life. Jacqueline Fernandez recently launched her YOLO foundation and has shared a post on the same. Take a look.

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

