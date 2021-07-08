Jacqueline Fernandez Unveils Her 'fabulous' New Look From 'Bhoot Police'

Following her successful music video with Badshah titled Paani Paani, Kick actress Jacqueline Fernandez is gearing up to get the audience fired up by her new look in the upcoming horror movie Bhoot Police. Taking to her social media, the actress revealed the very first look of her 'Fabulous' avatar and the fans cannot keep calm about it. Anticipating the movie, Jacqueline also revealed Yami Gautam's character from the film.

Jacqueline Fernandez's 'Fabulous' Kanika look in Bhoot Police

Sharing the first look on her Instagram, the actress sported a fitted white crop top and paired it with high-waisted denim. Matching her casual attire with a glam look, the actress can be seen holding a rope in her hand in front of a dramatic forest background. Giving a little insight into her character, she wrote,' Laaton ke Bhoot baaton se nahi maante! Meet the fabulous KANIKA in #BhootPolice.'.

Netizens' reaction to Jacqueline's post

Fans and friends alike shared the actress's enthusiasm under the post as the comment section was flooded with fire and heart emojis. Actress Urvashi Rautela and co-star Arjun Kapoor also supported Jacqueline's post while many fans complimented her look in the poster. Some fans commented about how excited they were for the movie after seeing the poster.

Yami Gautam in Bhoot Police

The surprise did not stop there as the 35-year-old actress revealed her co-star Yami Gautam's character poster on her Instagram. In the poster, Yami can be seen donning a white dress and wielding a fire torch in her hand. Introducing her character, Jacquelie wrote, 'To enchant all with her charm arrives MAYA, in #BhootPolice.'.

More on Bhoot Police

Directed by Pavan Kirpalani and produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri, Bhoot Police features a star-studded cast of actors like Jacqueline Fernandes, Yami Gautam, Javed Jaffrey, Arjun Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. Arjun Kapoor will be seen portraying the role of Chiraunji while Saif Ali Khan will play Vibhooti in the upcoming horror movie. The movie is scheduled to be released on September 10 this year. Getting a digital release, the audience can stream the movie on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

