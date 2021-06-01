Jacqueline Fernandez Unveils Poster Of 2nd Music Video 'Paani Paani' With Badshah

Jacqueline Fernandez and Badshah in 2020 captivated the audience with their upbeat song Genda Phool. The song was a super hit and has garnered over 815 million views on Youtube. Jacqueline Fernandez and Badshah are back again with another song called Paani Paani. The poster of the song was recently unveiled by Jacqueline through her Instagram.

Jacqueline Fernandez shares Paani Paani poster

The actress took to her Instagram and shared the poster of their upcoming music video. In the poster, Jacqueline Fernandez and Badshah were seen embracing each other. Aastha Gil will be providing the vocals to the song. While sharing the post, the actress tagged Badshah and Aastha Gill.

Fans were all heart for the Paani Paani poster as they left heart emoticons in the comment section.

Jacqueline Fernandez begins the shoot for Ram Setu

Jacqueline Fernandez will next be seen in the movie Ram Setu alongside Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha. The filming of the movie had earlier halted as Akshay Kumar and few other crew members of the movie tested positive for Covid 19. The actress took to her Instagram and shared a picture with her co-stars Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha and announced that they had begun the shoot for the movie. While sharing the photo, the actress wrote "‘Ram Setu’ filming begins today!! Keep us in your prayers".

Jacqueline Fernandez upcoming movies

The actress has a couple of films lined up for release. Jacqueline will next be seen in the horror-comedy film Bhoot Police. The movie will also feature Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam, and Javed Jaffrey in the lead roles. She is also all set to star in the action thriller film Attack alongside John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead role. The actress will reunite with Akshay Kumar for the action-comedy movie Bachchan Pandey. The movie also features actress Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi in the lead role.

Jacqueline will then be seen in the comedy movie Cirkus. The film features Ranveer Singh playing a double role for the first time in his career, with Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde as female leads.

