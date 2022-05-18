Last Updated:

Jacqueline Fernandez Withdraws Plea Filed In Court Seeking Permission To Travel Abroad

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, who recently moved an application in a Delhi court seeking permission to travel abroad, has now withdrawn her plea.

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, who recently moved an application in a Delhi court seeking permission to travel abroad for IIFA Awards, has now withdrawn her plea. Previously, a Lookout Circular (LoC) was issued against her in connection with Rs 200 crore extortion case involving Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. 

Jacqueline Fernandez's airport detention

As reported by ANI, the active LoC against the star led to her brief detention at the Mumbai International Airport last year. Reportedly, Fernandez was stopped by the immigration officials while she was leaving for Muscat for a professional commitment. She was brought to Delhi for questioning, post this, in January, Fernandez put in a request for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to cancel the LoC issues against her. However, ED rejected her plea, barring the celebrity from leaving the country.

Jacqueline Fernandez moves Delhi court

In her latest application, the Bollywood star reportedly requested permission to travel abroad for 15 days for the upcoming IIFA Awards that are set to take place in Abu Dhabi. In addition to this, she has also sought permission to travel to France and Nepal.

Jacqueline Fernandez withdraws plea

Jacqueline Fernandez withdrew the petition as the events that she had to attend were shifted in June and hence the court questioned her regarding the early approach. The legal representatives agreed to the court's query and added that they would approach again after a few days. With regards to the travel to Nepal, the ED informed the court her pass to attend a particular event in the country has been cancelled. Meanwhile, Fernandez has not submitted satisfactory documents for her travel to France and hence the federal agency has opposed her plea.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached assets worth Rs 7.27 crore and property belonging to actor Jacqueline Fernandez with alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Republic TV has accessed Jacqueline's statement to the ED, where the actor claimed that she had been duped by Chandrashekhar adding that the alleged conman approached her as an imposter. In her statement to ED, Jacqueline Fernandez said, "I knew him as the owner of Sun TV. He gave several big gifts to my siblings. Gave me a horse and a Mini Cooper car also." The alleged gifts worth crores that Fernandez received from Chandrashekhar included 3 designer bags and a pair of footwear from brands Gucci and Louis Vuitton, multiple diamond jewellery sets, 2 Hermes bracelets, and a horse worth Rs 52 lakh.

