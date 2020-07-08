Jacqueline Fernandez Deals With 'major Anxiety', Expresses Gratitude For Being Alive

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez took to social media on Wednesday and shared a video of herself working out. She posted it on her official Instagram account and wrote about the importance of yoga. Check out the actor’s video on social media.

Jacqueline Fernandez on the importance of Yoga

Jacqueline Fernandez is quite particular about her fitness routine. Recently, the actor shared a video through her Instagram handle. It features her showcasing some yoga poses. Jacqueline Fernandez performs them with sheer grace and flexibility. In the caption accompanying the video on the platform, she depicted the importance of yoga in her life.

The actor mentioned how she had been dealing with anxiety issues in the past few weeks. However, she remained consistent with exercise and yoga, which taught her ''how to be in the moment''. Jacqueline Fernandez also said she learned the value of gratitude. The caption read, “I have been dealing with some major anxiety these past few weeks.. however, being consistent with yoga has taught me the valuable lesson of being in the moment and what’s even more important... gratitude.. for life and being alive.. have a great day everyone! Namaste.”

Within an hour of posting, Jacqueline Fernandez’s video on Instagram garnered more than 3.4 lakh views and is about to hit 2000 comments. The actor received a good response from her fans and followers. Check out her fans' comments:

Jacqueline Fernandez's lockdown fitness regime

Jacqueline Fernandez engages with her fans by sharing fitness videos on her official Instagram account. When the gyms got shut due to increasing COVID-19 cases, she dropped a series of posts on the photo-sharing platform and provided a replacement for the workout regime with her yoga sessions. Check it out:

The actor donned a pink dress in one of the videos. In the caption accompanying the post, she urged everyone to turn on soothing music and focus on breathing. Fernandez also added shiny heart emoticons with it. She wrote, “ðŸ’– make sure you put on some good relaxing music ðŸ’–ðŸ’–ðŸ’– and breathe!!!”. Her post received over 42 lakh views on Instagram and numerous comments.



