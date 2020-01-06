Jacqueline Fernandez's Best Winter Looks That You Must Check Out

Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the most stylish actresses who went from being a TV reporter to a model and finally landed as a film actress. The Sri Lankan beauty started her career in Bollywood with her debut film, Aladin. Soon, Jacqueline made her mark in Bollywood with some great films. Fernandez's most popular films include Housefull 2, Race 2, Kick, Housefull 3, Judwaa 2 and many more. Fernandez was also part of the Netflix film Drive. Jacqueline Fernandez along with her movies is also known for her killer dance moves, yoga routine, and quirky style. Listed below are some of the best winter looks of Jacqueline Fernandez.

Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram: Best winter looks

Jacqueline Fernandez looks great as she poses in front of the camera with all smiles. The actress seems to be enjoying her holidays to the fullest as she is seen Skiing in the snowy mountains. Jacqueline Fernandez celebrated her winter holidays with friends and family and took to her social media to share pictures of the same. Jacqueline was on her winter holiday along with celebrity Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend, Natasha Dalal. The trio had their first lunch in Gstaad, Switzerland. The Drive actress beats the winter breeze with her puffer jackets, shades and winter gear.

