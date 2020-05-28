Throwback: Jacqueline Fernandez BTS From 'Heeriye' In 'Race 3' Is A Must Watch

The makers of Salman Khan's Race 3 also dropped the making of the song Heeriye after the release of the film. The song features Jacqueline Fernandez and Salman Khan and they set the dance floor on fire with their sizzling moves. Heeriye was among the hottest songs of the season during its release. The makers of Race 3 also released the behind-the-scenes fun of the song for the audience. Let's take a look at it.

The team of Race 3 had a blast shooting the song which has got everyone grooving to its peppy tunes. It showcases the chemistry of the lead couple Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez and was among the top of the charts during its release. Take a look at it.

The BTS video gives an insight into the off-screen chemistry of the cast and crew members. The video surely looks like a lot of fun. One of the best parts of the video is when Salman tries to teach the signature steps to Jacqueline on the count of his whistles. A lot of effort was put by the actors in this song. Most notably Jacqueline Fernandez delivering her power moves in her pole dance sequence. The actress also reportedly underwent injuries on the sets due to the demanding pole dance session, but she hasn't complained as the song is one of her favourites from the film.

Director Remo D'Souza, who also choreographed this song, expressed his joy on working with Salman Khan. Speaking to a media portal about the song, the director said that Heeriye is a peppy number and a typical Salman Khan film song and that Khan is amazing in the song. Whatever steps you give him he would do it on the spot, he said.

Also, talking about the leading lady Jacqueline, he said that he holds her in high regard as she is the one who did the challenging pole dance. The director thinks that she did a fantastic job. Known for its foot-tapping music along with action and suspense, the third instalment in the Race franchise was a big hit. This movie takes the Race franchise to an all-time high with action as well as suspense.

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez is set to appear in the upcoming action film Attack. The movie is helmed by Lakshya Raj Anand and also stars John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh. It is set to be released sometime around late 2020.



