Jacqueline Fernandez's Designer Leepakshi Appears Before EOW In ₹200 Cr PMLA Case

Two days after Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez was questioned for seven hours by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in a money laundering case in connection with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, her dress designer Leepakshi, on Wednesday, September 21, appeared before the EOW office. The probe has revealed that Chandrashekhar had given a massive amount to Leepakshi to impress Jacqueline.

The first round of questioning took place on September 15 for over 8 hours, where Jacqueline was confronted by her manager Prashant Patil, who had got a Ducati bike worth Rs 8 lakh from Chandrashekhar as a gift on his birthday. The personal assistant claimed that he had tried to turn the present down but the conman left the bike and keys with him. The purpose of the gift was to 'win over Jacqueline'. EOW had also questioned Pinky Irani who had apparently introduced the Bollywood actor to conman Sukesh.

Notably, Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi was also questioned for over six hours by the Delhi Police EOW on Thursday in connection with the extortion case linked to Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Her interrogation came after Jacqueline Fernandez was quizzed for nearly eight hours in the same case.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar extortion case

It is worth mentioning that the ED has named the Bollywood actress in their chargesheet in money laundering cases that involve conman Sukesh. The ED chargesheet has claimed that Fernandez was aware of Sukesh's involvement in criminal cases, yet indulged in financial transactions with him.

The ED had registered a case of money laundering in the alleged scam based on the FIR registered by the Delhi Police. ED had earlier stated that Fernandez's statements were recorded on August 30 and October 20, 2021, where she admitted to receiving gifts from the conman.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar is currently lodged in jail and is an accused in more than 10 criminal cases registered against him, including an extortion racket to the tune of Rs 200 crore.