Jacqueline Fernandez's Memorable Songs From 'Murder 2'

Murder 2 stars Emraan Hashmi, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Prashant Narayanan in prominent roles. Helmed by Mohit Suri, the psychological thriller flick also features debutante Sulagna Panigrahi. The film is a quasi-sequel to the 2004 Murder. Released on July 8, 2011, Murder 2 was well-received by the critics and the audience alike. It was commercially successful and emerged as one of the highest-grossing Bollywood movies of 2011. As per reports, Bhatt revealed that Murder 2 was inspired from 2006 Nithari killings in Noida.

The film’s album also opened to a good response. The film’s score was composed by Raju Singh and songs were composed by Mithoon, Harshit Saxena, and Sangeet Sidharath. Mithoon, Kumaar, and Syeed Quadri penned the lyrics of Jacqueline Fernandez's Murder 2. We have mentioned some of the most memorable songs from Jacqueline Fernandez’s film.

1. Hale Dil

Sung by Harshit Saxena, Hale Dil is a romantic song that received high praise from critics. While it sharts slowly, the song catches its pace and becomes soothingly perfect. It also had an acoustic version, which one can easily differentiate from the original one.

2. Aa Zara

The next song in Jacqueline Fernandez's Murder 2 is Aa Zara, sung by Sunidhi Chauhan. It has a dark natured theme and picturises Yahan Gupta. Chauhan’s voice easily gave Aa Zara a sensual touch to the piece. It also has a reloaded version which is entirely distinct from the original one. Aa Zara reloaded version is quite peppy and appropriate for night clubs.

3. Aye Khuda

Mithoon, Kshitij Tarey, and Sain Bhat sing turn-wise in Aye Khuda. It has saddening and melancholic undertones capturing the pain of the characters. Aye Khuda has a slow pace in most parts of the song. Moreover, the lyrics garnered a lot of attention. It also has a remix version which adds more beats and pace than the original song.

4. Phir Mohabbat

Phir Mohabbat is a soft and soothing song crooned by Mohammad Ifran and Arijit Singh. The deep voice of the singers portrays helps to portray a range of emotions. Moreover, it is the third in the line of slow romantic songs in Jacqueline Fernandez’s Murder 2.

