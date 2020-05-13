Jacqueline Fernandez's Most Viewed Videos On Her YouTube Channel

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez is active on many social media platforms. Besides handling her official Twitter and Instagram accounts, she also manages YouTube. She launched her own YouTube channel the previous year and enjoys a massive subscriber count of over 503,000. Moreover, she is a verified YouTuber. We have compiled some of her most viewed videos that you must check out.

1. My Little Film

Jacqueline Fernandez created a beautiful video while living with Salman Khan’s family and friends. She made a short film in the actor’s Panvel farmhouse and captured the beauty of nature, wondrous sights and sounds. Shared three days ago, her YouTube video has been viewed over 3 lakh times. Moreover, impressed with her skills, Salman Khan shared it on his IGTV and mentioned her name. Take a look.

2. The making of Genda Phool

Jacqueline Fernandez shared a vlog featuring the making of her recent music video Genda Phool. She collaborated with rapper Badshah for the same. Fernandez’s eleven minutes YouTube video showcases everything from her fun moments while doing make-up to her sizzling dance moves. It shows her dance practice, conversation with the team and stills from Genda Phool. Take a look at her fun YouTube video.

3. Bad Boy song vlog

Jacqueline Fernandez has been a part of Bad Boy song from Saaho. During its making, the actor created a vlog showcasing what did she do in her tight schedule. In one of the scenes, she took an audience poll for pouring ghee in her coffee. Besides gaining over 2 million views, Jacqueline Fernandez’s video also received comments from her fans appreciating for an amazing vlog. Take a look.

