Jacqueline Fernandez's Pictures With Her Directors Prove She Loves Working With Them

Jacqueline Fernandez has been a part of various popular Bollywood movies. The actor is also known for her collaboration with many prominent actors and directors of Bollywood. Jacqueline Fernandez has worked with actors like Akshay Kumar and John Abraham, and directors like Sajid Nadiadwala and Remo D'Souza. Jacqueline Fernandez is known to have a good rapport with her co-stars and directors from the industry. Here is a compilation of her Instagram pictures with some prominent directors of Bollywood.

Jacqueline Fernadez's pictures with these prominent directors on her IG

Sajid Nadiadwala

Sajid Nadiadwala is a prominent scriptwriter and producer of Bollywood movies. He made his debut in directing Bollywood films with the movie Kick. The film starred actors Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles. Jacqueline Fernandez shared a picture with the director and also thanked him for believing her and inspiring her. Earlier, Jacqueline Fernadez has been a part of two films Housefull 2 and Housefull 3, which were produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Rohit Shetty & Farah Khan

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez shared a picture with directors Farah Khan and Rohit Shetty from the sets of Farah Khan's show Back Benchers. Rohit Shetty is popular for his Golmaal series as well as for his cop-universe movies like Singham and Simmba. Farah Khan too is popular for making Bollywood films in the comedy genre. Although Jacqueline Fernandez has not yet collaborated with Farah Khan or Rohit Shetty for a film, they are known to be good friends.

Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez's Love For Automobiles Is Evident In THESE Pictures

Remo D'Souza

Another picture shared on Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram is with director Remo D'Souza. Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has worked with this director for two films, A Flying Jatt and Race 3. Jacqueline Fernandez shared this picture on her Instagram while they were shooting for the film Race 3. Sharing a picture with him, she called him his best friend and also her inspiration.

Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez's Motivational Posts From Instagram That Will Make Your Day

Sajid- Farhad

This picture shared on Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram is a picture with directors Sajid and Farhad Samji. The duo is known for their scriptwriting as well as for directing films. Sajid and Farhad came together to work with Jacqueline Fernandez for the films Housefull 2 and Housefull 3. Jacqueline Fernandez shared this picture on her Instagram, thanking them for the wonderful memories they made while filming for Housefull 3.

Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez Shares A Special Bond With Her Father & Here Is The Proof | See Pics

Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez And Tiger Shroff's BTS Moments From 'Beat Pe Booty'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.