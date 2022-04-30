In the latest development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached assets worth Rs 7.27 cr and property belonging to actor Jacqueline Fernandez over her links to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who has been accused and jailed in a Rs 200-crore extortion racket. The actor allegedly received gifts worth crores from him. After being interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate multiple times last year, the investigating agency now swung into further action by attaching the Sri Lankan national's assets worth Rs 7.27 crore.

Republic TV has accessed the Bachchhan Paandey star's statement to the ED, where she said that Chandrashekhar had allegedly approached her as an imposter. She claimed to have been duped by a fake call from the Ministry of Home Affairs. Fernandez also stated that the alleged conman showered her with gifts and transferred money to her sister's account.

Jacqueline Fernandez's statement to ED accessed

In her statement to ED, Jacqueline Fernandez said, "I knew him as the owner of Sun TV. He gave several big gifts to my siblings. Gave me a horse and a Mini Cooper car also." She also said, "I got a phone call which I know now was a fake phone call from MHA. Then Sukesh transferred money into my sister's account."

In the latest development, the ED has attached her assets worth Rs 7.27 crore, out of which Rs 5.71 crore were gifted by Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Rs 7.12 crore of this amount was held in fixed deposits. The details of the gifts she received from Chandrashekhar are out too, which included 3 designer bags and a pair of footwear from brands Gucci and Louis Vuitton, multiple diamond jewellery set, 2 hermes bracelets, and a horse worth Rs 52 lakh.

Jacqueline Fernandez's trouble with ED over Sukesh Chandrashekhar case

Fernandez was interrogated multiple times in the case, in August 2021 the first time and then in December. Authorities at the Mumbai airport had also stopped her from leaving the country.

She was also named in the ED chargesheet, "Ms Jacqueline Fernandez stated that Sukesh Chandrawshekhar had given her a loan to the tune of USD 150,000 to her sister Ms Geraldine Fernandez in the USA. She also stated that Sukesh had transferred the amount to the tune of Rs 15 lakhs into the bank account of her brother Warren Fernandez in Australia."

"All these expenses/payments were made by Sukesh Chandrashekar out of proceeds of crime acquired through criminal activities related to a Scheduled offence," the chargesheet read.