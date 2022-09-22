Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez’s stylist Leepakshi Ellawadi was on Wednesday questioned by the Delhi Police’s Economic Offenses Wing for nearly eight hours in connection with Rs 200 crore extortion case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Ellawadi is a fashion designer, stylist, and luxury consultant working for various Bollywood celebrities, including Jaqueline for nearly 10 years. Her questioning came days after Fernandez was quizzed in the case for the second time, they said.

During the interrogation, Ellawadi admitted that she was aware of the relationship shared by Fernandez and Chandrashekhar, an official claimed. The conman reportedly contacted Ellawadi to take her suggestions on the brands of clothes that Jacqueline Fernandez wears, in his bid to woo her.

Moreover, he paid Rs 3 crores to Ellawadi to buy Jacqueline's favourite clothes. The officials took Ellawadi's bank details and found out that Chandrashekhar had transferred the amount to her account. The stylist claimed that the entire amount was spent on purchasing gifts for Fernandez.

She also told police that as soon as the news about Chandrashekhar's arrest broke out, Fernandez cut all her ties with him.

So far, the Bollywood actor has been summoned twice by Delhi Police for her alleged role in the extortion case. Her stylist, Ellawadi was to be questioned with the actor, but she could not make it then and was questioned separately on Wednesday.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar gifts motorcycle to Jacqueline's agent

Police has learned that Chandrashekhar also offered a motorcycle to Fernandez’s agent Prashant on his birthday but he declined to take it. However, Chandrashekhar left the two-wheeler and its keys at Prashant’s place. The vehicle was seized by officials.

Chandrashekhar, who is currently in jail, is accused of cheating many people, including high-profile individuals such as former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh”s wife Aditi Singh.

On August 17, the Enforcement Directorate filed a charge sheet naming Fernandez as an accused in a multi-crore money laundering case linked to Chandrashekhar. According to the ED, Fernandez and another Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from him.

