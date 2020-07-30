'Jagdeep Jaaferi Loved Poetry And History,' Says Son Jaaved Jaaferi

Recently, veteran actor Jagdeep Jaaferi passed away and many celebs from Bollywood industry mourned his death. It was reported that he did not have much formal education but he was very fond of poetry and history. His son and Bollywood actor Javed Jaaferi recently talked to news agency PTI and talked about how Jagdeep entered the world of cinema just to earn a living at a young age and then talked about how he gave it his full attention and focus. Read here to know what he had to say.

Jaaved Jaaferi on his father Jagdeep Jaaferi

While talking to the news wire, Jaaved expressed that Jagdeep's real name was Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jaffrey and added that he transitioned to comedy in Hindi cinema after he had worked as a child actor and lead hero. Jaaved then recalled how critics had called Jagdeep’s comedy “loud and garish” and added that it used to upset him but his father dismissed the criticism.

The actor further said that his father had only one funda and that was to make people laugh as at that time most of India was under poverty back then. He then added that Jagdeep wanted to work for the simple and his objective was to bring laughter to his audience.

Jaaved Jaaferi then talked about the spiritual side of Jagdeep and expressed that he never spoke il about anyone. He then mentioned how the produces and directors used to tell his father to improvise his scenes and he used to do it while keeping the context in his mind.

The Boogie Woogie star then also added that his father was very fond for poetry and the stories and expressed that his father used the tell him about people like Saadat Hasan Manto, Sahir Ludhianvi and Javed Akhtar’s poet father Jan Nisar Akhtar. He also revealed that his father used to love poets and poetry like Mirza Ghalib’s Deewan-e-Ghalib, Faiz Ahmed Faiz Sahab's poems and others. He also expressed that he did was not thought about things in school but learnt things out of his curiosity.

The Dhammal actor then revealed that his father used to observe people on the street to learn their behaviourisms. He also shared a story where he revealed that his father used to cry impromptu without using glycerin and that impressed veteran actor Dilip Kumar a lot. He added that it happened during the mahurat shot of the film Footpath and after looking at his acting Dilip Kumar had given his father Rs. 10. He also added that Dilip Kumar left his father in a car at the Mahim chawl where he used to live and had given him an autograph.

Jaaved Jaaferi then spoke about his father's films and expressed that he missed a few opportunities to work as a leading hero and this is what's led to his career in comedy. He also added that his father did whatever respectable work came his way but he shifted to comedy after the film Bramachari. The 3 Idiots actor then added that very fewer scenes were written for a comedian and his most loved character war Soorma Bhopali in Sholay.

