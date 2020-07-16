Jaaved Shares Video Revealing How His Father Jagdeep Started His Acting Career For ₹3

Veteran actor Jagdeep passed away last week at the age of 81. Recently, Jagdeep's son, actor Jaaved Jaaferi, shared an old interview of his father's in which he talked about how he entered the Hindi film industry. In an old interview, Jagdeep also mentioned that he was only nine years old when he made his debut in Bollywood.

Jaaved Jaaferi shared an inspiring old video of his late father, Jagdeep

Would like to personally extend my heartfelt appreciation to the media, online publications and independent bloggers for the immense respect and coverage they gave to my father. THANK YOU 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽❤️ — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) July 16, 2020

In the old interview, Jagdeep revealed that his parents always worked very hard. He then mentioned that his father was a lawyer and that everything went haywire during the partition of India. When he was only 6-7 years old, Jagdeep's mother took him to Bombay as one of his brothers was living there. Jagdeep added that when he arrived at Bombay, his family was destitute and penniless.

Jagdeep then stated that his mother took care of him by cooking for an orphanage. She also got Jagdeep into a school and forced him to study even though he wanted to work to support his family. Eventually, Jagdeep persuaded his mother to let him work and he started working in a workshop. Jagdeep then revealed that he was suddenly asked to work in films by a random man he met on the streets.

Jagdeep had not yet watched any films at that point, even though he was nine years old. The veteran actor then asked the man what an acting job would involve. The man then told Jagdeep to just act in a film and revealed that he would be paid ₹3 for his role. Jagdeep agreed to work in movies and he started the very next day.

Jagdeep then talked about his first film appearance, which was BR Chopra’s Afsana. The movie had a scene with a kids’ play on stage and Jagdeep played the role of one of the kids in the audience. However, there was an Urdu dialogue in the scene and none of the other kids knew how to speak the language properly.

When Jagdeep was told that he would be paid ₹6 instead of ₹3 for saying the Urdu dialogue, he immediately raised his hand and volunteered for the role. Yash Chopra, who was the assistant director for the film, asked Jagdeep to try out for the role. The actor succeeded in his line delivery and was finally cast for his first role in Bollywood. Jagdeep added that all the agents who supplied child artists got to know about him and he started getting a lot of work in the film industry.

