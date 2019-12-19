Jahaan Arora Ties The Knot With Longtime Girlfriend; Wedding Pictures Out

The wedding season has kicked in and many Bollywood celebrities and television stars have tied a knot to their beau. Recently, popular television star Jahaan Arora tied a knot to his long-time beau Latansha Raichandani. Jahaan Arora is famous for his role in the Tv serial Naamkarann. He also played the role of Neil’s friend in the serial Dakhal Dayal and played small roles in the television serial Tenali Rama.

Jahaan Arora shares candid pictures from his wedding!

Read Hina Khan To Mohsin Khan: TV Stars Who Are Breaking Barriers Beyond Small Screen

Jahaan Arora took it to his Instagram account to share the news with his fans. He shared a candid picture of them laughing in between their wedding ceremony. Jahaan captioned the picture, “Aur, Pyaar ho gaya..”. Jahaan Arora and Latansha Raichandani tied a knot in a private ceremony. They exchanged vows according to the Hindu tradition in the presence of their family and close friends.

Read Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya Share Their Movie Night Snaps

The couple even wore matching outfits for their big day. While Jahaan Arora wore a grey sherwani and paired it up with pink safa and dupatta, Latansha Raichandani looked stunning in her grey and pink lehenga. Their wedding news came as a surprise to all his fans and even some of his close ones. After he posted their picture from the wedding day, the comment section pooled up with messages congratulating the couple.

Read TV Stars Wedding: Take A Look At Television Celebrity Weddings Of 2019

Apart from Jahaan Arora, many other television personalities like Sharad Malhotra – Ripci Bhatia, Rohit Purohit – Sheena Bajaj, Charu Asopa – Rajeev Sen, Kunal Jaisingh, Bharati Kumar and Sonyaa Ayodhya – Harsh Samorre tied a knot to their beau this year. Recently it is reported that Kamya Punjabi too will be getting married to her boyfriend soon.

Read Indian TV Couples That Have Enamored Audiences And Given Couple Goals

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.