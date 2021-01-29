Jahnavi Dhanrajgir Describes Working With Her Father On Bolo Hau As 'smooth Sailing'

Jahnavi Dhanrajgir has worked on several projects as a film editor. Apart from acting, she is also a trained dancer and has been a part of various TV ads. Jahnavi Dhanrajgir's movies as an assistant editor were Gunday, Kick, and Sultan. She has recently made her debut in a Hyderabadi masala film in his father's direction. Jahnavi Dhanrajgir's Bolo Hau released on January 15, 2021. Jahnavi Dhanrajgir's movies have amassed a lot of fan following for her. In an exclusive interview with Republic World, Jahnavi Dhanrajgir talked about how she felt by working with her father in her debut film.

Jahnavi's equation on set with her father-director

In the interview, Jahnavi Dhanrajgir was asked about her experience of working with her father on the sets of Bolo Hau. To which she replied, "Honestly, it was pretty smooth sailing, we make a pretty good father-daughter duo. It was a very creatively satisfying collaboration. He is very professional on set and I talked about it before also, I would only refer to him as director Sahab or Tarun Ji on set and that is the only time he would listen to me. The relationship was very professional, like working on any other project. Even for this film, I had to go through a round of auditions because he told me he was interested in me but he picked me from a bunch of other auditions so I had to go through the phases like anyone else. It was a very professional relationship throughout. "

Jahnavi Dhanrajgir's Bolo Hau is a masala love story filled with action, comedy, and romance. The film is directed by Tarun Dhanrajgir. Bolo Hau's cast also includes Ankit Rathi who was also an editor for films like Fukrey, Singham 2, and 3 storeys. This will be his first film as a male lead.

Jahnavi studied filmmaking and editing in New Zealand. She has worked as an editor with several projects of Ali Abbas Zafar. The makers of Bolo Hau didn't wish to settle for an OTT release and so Bolo Hau was released on January 15, 2021.

