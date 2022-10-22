'Jai Bhim', 'RRR', 'The Kashmir Files' Part Of IFFI's Indian Panorama 2022 Line-up

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Saturday announced the line-up for Indian Panorama segment for the year 2022 with "Hadinelentu" and "The Show Must Go On" as the opening films in feature film and non-feature segments, respectively.

While the feature film segment consists of 25 movies, including "Jai Bhim", "Major", "Ariyippu", "The Kashmir Files" and "RRR", the non-feature segment boasts of 20 titles such as "Taangh", "Other Ray: Art of Satyajit Ray", "Clinton" and "Fatima", among others.

The selected films will be showcased at the 53rd IFFI, to be held from November 20 to November 28, 2022, in Goa.

There are 10 Hindi films, four films in Tamil and Telugu each, two Bengali films, seven English films, three movies in Kannada and Malayalam, five in Marathi, and one film each in Maithili, Konkani, Manipuri, Sanskrit, Irula, Oriya, and Bhotiya languages across the two segments of feature and non-feature films.

According to a press release issued by the Press Information Bureau, the feature film jury was headed by Vinod Ganatra. The panel comprised 12 members, including the likes of A Karthik Raja, Ananda Jyothi, Dr Anuradha Singh, and Sailesh Dave.

"Mahananda", "Three of Us", "Siya", "The Storyteller", "Dhabari Quruvi", "Naanu Kusuma", "Lotus Blooms", "Saudi Vellakka", "Frame", "Sher Shivraj", "Ekda Kaay Zala", "Pratikshya", "Kurangu Pedal", "Kida", "Cinema Bandi", and "Kudhiram Bose" are the other entries in the feature film segment.

The 'mainstream cinema section' of the same segment will showcase "The Kashmir Files" and "RRR", two of this year's most successful movies at the box office, as well as "Tonic", "Akhanda" and "Dharmveer….Mukkam Post Thane".

Oinam Doren presided over the jury for the non-feature category as chairperson. Chandrasekhar A, Harish Bhimani, Manish Saini, and P Umesh Naik were part of the six-member panel for this section.

The list of non-feature movies includes films such as "Pataal-Tee", "Ayushman", "Gurujana", "Hatibondhu", "Khajuraho, Anand Aur Mukti", "Vibhajan Ki Vibhishka Unkahi Kahaniyan", "Chhu Med Na Yul Med", "Before I Die", "Madhyantara", "Wagro", "Veetilekku", "Beyond Blast", "Rekha", "Yaanam" and "Little Wings".

The aim of the Indian Panorama, organised by National Film Development Corporation and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, is to select feature and non-feature films of "cinematic, thematic and aesthetic excellence".

Indian Panorama, the flagship component of IFFI, was introduced in 1978 as part of the festival's umbrella to promote Indian films along with country's rich culture and heritage with the help of cinematic art. PTI RDS RDS RB RB

