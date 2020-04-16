'Jai Mummy Di' Full Movie Leaked Online; Tamilrockers Exploit Again

Piracy website Tamilrockers has begun its black exploits once again. The Bollywood action film Jai Mummy Di has been uploaded to its pages for people to download. TamilRockers is one of the biggest portals for piracy and is also responsible for leaking many Hollywood and Bollywood movies. Tamilrockers distribute copyright material that allows the users to download numerous HD and dubbed movies online. They did it again and leaked the Jai Mummy Di movie online according to several reports.

Tamilrockers leaks Jai Mummy Di

Jai Mummy Di released on 17th January 2020. Nonetheless, its credits were allegedly leaked online on Tamilrockers before its theatrical run. This is bad for the overall business of the movie as the box office collections of JaiMummy Di gets significantly affected. Earlier, it was claimed that Tamilrockers had leaked some titles like Housefull 4, Ujda Chaman, War, and others.

Even after giving the Tamilrockers many notices and court orders, the website didn't stop their notorious activities. At the same time, this site was barred numerous times by Madras High Court before. But like every time, this pirated "Tamilrockers" website comes up again with a new domain.

DMCA and others have tried hard to restrain the piracy surge in the country but Tamilrockers continue with the leaks nonetheless. Reportedly, as a result of increased use of torrents, the piracy scene also saw development. However, it is highly recommended to stay away from such websites as piracy is illegal.

About Jai Mummy Di:

This is an upcoming Hindi-speaking romantic comedy film directed by debutant Navjot Gulati. It stars Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall. The film also features veteran actors like Supriya Pathak and Poonam Dhillon. The film tells the story of competing dynamics between the protagonists' mothers and how they and other members of the families are influenced by this feud. The film is scheduled to be released on January 17, 2020.

Disclaimer: Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

Promo Image Courtesy: Sunny Singh Instagram

