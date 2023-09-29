Jaideep Ahlalwat Says Marvel’s Wastelanders: Hawkeye 'humanises The Superhero'

Actor Jaideep Ahalwat, who is now making inroads into the world of audio-books and comics as he gives the Hindi voice for the Marvel archer-superhero Hawkeye, in the audio-series 'Marvel's Wastelanders: Hawkeye', described it “an ode to the indomitable human spirit”. The audio series dropped on streaming medium on Friday.

Talking about the series, the ‘Paatal Lok’ actor said, “‘Marvel’s Wastelanders: Hawkeye’ is an inspiring story that humanises the superhero. The series is an ode to the indomitable human spirit and I am confident that it will inspire listeners to confront their challenges fearlessly.”

Detailing his experience, Jaideep added: “Portraying Hawkeye has been a rewarding journey for me because of the remarkable strength and resilience he showcases in the face of adversity. You will witness him on a journey to honour the memory of his loved ones, amidst the shifting sands of time.”

Presenting an alternate scenario, similar to MCU’s ‘What If...’ animated series, the audio-book series explores different angles of various Marvel characters with entirely new storylines. As such, the audio-series gives an entirely new original story and all see the heroes at their worst, fighting the worst threats in the face of horrible odds.

The ‘Hawkeye’ is part of the ‘Wastelanders’ series and is the second installment after ‘Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord’.

‘Hawkeye’ sees Clint Barton from 30 years ago in the franchise embarking on a bloody pursuit for vengeance as all the villains of the world rose up and killed almost every superhero. This ranges from his friends in the Avengers to his associates in the X-Men, the Fantastic Four and various other heroes.

The sole survivor of the Avengers, Hawkeye has now become a sideshow freak re-living the worst day of his life for paying audiences. Rather than being a cheeky character with a smiling spirit, he’s now surly, broken, older, and even losing his sight, but there's still that fire in him to be a hero, to avenge his friends. Having lost everything that mattered to him, Hawkeye still has fire in him and powered by hatred, he is determined to kill all the villains or die trying.

The Hindi version of ‘Marvel’s Wastelanders: Hawkeye’ features a strong cast featuring the voices of: Jaideep Ahlawat, Prajakta Koli, and Jennifer Winget, among others, and has been released on Audible.

‘Marvel’s Wastelanders’ is a six-season series and is the first collaboration between Audible and Marvel Entertainment. The series is also being released simultaneously across Audible services in French, German, Hindi, Italian, and Japanese.

Further details on premiere dates for subsequent installments in the ‘Marvel’s Wastelanders’ series, which currently include Black Widow, Wolverine, Doom, will be released at a later date.

The English-language version of ‘Marvel's Wastelanders: Hawkeye’ was written by J. Holtham and is directed by Rachel Chavkin, with sound design by One Thousand Birds and an original score by James Harrison Monaco and Jerome Ellis.