Jaideep Ahlawat & Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub To Star In Indian Adaptation Of British Show 'Guilt'

The British thriller, Guilt will be taken up for production by Aditya Birla Group’s Applause Entertainment and BBC Studios India. The Indian adaptation of this mini-series has not been titled yet. However, it will star Raazi famed actor Jaideep Ahlawat and Tandav famed Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub in lead roles.

About The Indian adaptation of Guilt

The Indian adaptation of Guilt will be about the lives of Jaggi and Daljeet, who will play the role of two brothers. Jaggi is the older sibling and leads a seemingly wealthy and perfect life. Daljeet, on the other end of the spectrum, struggles to make ends meet as he runs a bookstore and cafe.

Their lives however take an unexpected turn soon. A tragic accident takes place that leads to distrust between the two. This creates a rift between the two brothers.

The six-part show is to be directed by Shaad Ali. Apart from Jaideep Ahlawat and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, the series has a star cast indeed. Other cast members of the Indian adaptation of the British series include Maya Alagh, Tina Desai, Shruti Seth, Mugdha Godse and Satish Kaushik.

Ali has mentioned that he is honored to be part of a project that combines a great storyline with fantastic actors. The series will explore themes of brotherhood, suspicion and the consequences of actions. It will be sure to enthrall the audience.

The original series

Guilt is an award-winning drama set in Edinburgh. The series witnesses a pair of estranged brothers who are brought together by tragedy. The mini-series is full of plot twists and black humor and makes for an entertaining watch.

The series was directed and written by Neil Forsyth. It featured Mark Bonnar and Jamie Sives in the lead roles as Max and Jake, respectively. The show won the award for Best Drama at the Scottish BAFTA Awards.

The series was also well-received by viewers across the globe and struck a chord with the audience. The Times is known to have called it ‘An absolute cracker.’ Apart from that, The Telegraph also called it a ‘Stealth hit’, while The Independent mentioned it was ‘the unexpected treat of the year.’

