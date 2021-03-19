Jaideep Ahlawat Shows Off His Gift With Irrfan Khan In It; Babil Has A Sweet Reply

Paatal Lok fame Jaideep Ahlawat recently took to Instagram to share throwback pictures show off his birthday gift. The actor revealed that this lovely present was gifted by Debonita and Sumit Singh Sandhu. On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to flood the comment section with endearing comments.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Jaideep Ahlawat showcased the gift he received from his friends on his 41st birthday. As seen in the picture there is a big poster of Jaideep Ahlawat sitting beside the late legendary actor Irrfan Khan. The duo can be seen striking a pose and is all smiles in the candid picture. Irrfan can be seen sitting on a chair, while Jaideep is seen sitting near his feet and reading a book with the title, ‘Maqbool’. One can also notice Irrfan’s films’ names on the book along with awards, medals, books and more in the background. Jaideep is seen posing beside his gift where he is all smiles donning a white t-shirt and blue shirt.

Along with the picture, the actor also penned a sweet note revealing details about the same. He wrote, “What a Gift ... I am in LOVE with that frame. Thank you so much @sumitssandhu and @debonita_sur for this amazing gift on my B’day”. He added, “Sorry for posting it late but you know what they say “It’s Never too Late” ðŸ¤—ðŸ¤—â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ðŸ¥°ðŸ¤—ðŸ¤—â¤ï¸ @irrfan ‘The Legend’”. He concluded, “Thank you so much @shankergiri777 for this amazing painting“. Take a look at the post below.

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan to his Instagram stories to share and pen a sweet note. Sharing the post, Babil wrote, “@jaideepahlawat feels like my long lost big brother”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Jaideep shared the post online, fans have gone all out to comment on all things nice. Some of the users could not stop gushing on how adorable the gift it, while some were all gaga over the same. One of the users wrote, “This is super beautiful ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜”. Another one wrote, “love this”. Some also commented with many happy emojis. Check out a few posts below.

