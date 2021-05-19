'Jajantaram Mamantaram' Cast: A Look At The Actors And Their Characters In The 2003 Film

Jajantaram Mamantaram is an action, adventure, comedy film written and helmed by Soumitra Ranade. The film released on May 30, 2003. The film is based on Jonathan Swift's novel Gulliver's Travels, which was published in 1726. The film revolves around a young man who arrives in the land of the little people, who request him to save them from their enemies. The film garnered immense love from the audience at the time of its release. It is known for its interesting characters, plot, and humour. Know all about Jajantaram Mamantaram cast below:

A look at the cast of Jajantaram Mamantaram

Jaaved Jaaferi as Aditya Pandit

In the cast of Jajantaram Mamantaram, Jaaved Jaaferi portrays the role of Aditya Pandit. In the movie, Aditya Pandit, from Bombay, wakes up on an island populated by tiny thumb-sized people who mistake him for an evil giant after being shipwrecked. When they discover that he is harmless, they welcome him and ask him to assist them in their fight against a giant named Jhamunda. Jaaved Jaafferi went on to garner heaps of praise from fans for his role in the film.

Gulshan Grover as Chattan Singh

In the Jajantaram Mamantaram cast, Gulshan Grover plays the role of Chattan Singh who is an evil man and curses the land with a monster Jhamunda who is set to destroy the place. In the film, Chattan Singh is a powerful person as he is filled up with magical powers and puts them to the wrong use. The actor was also lauded for his role in the film.

Joy Fernandes as Jhamunda

In the cast of Jajantaram Mamantaram, Joy Fernandes essays the role of Jhamunda who is a wicked giant and is set to destroy the land of the Lilliputians. However, Jhamunda is not just a giant but is also an indestructible shape-shifting monster with super magical powers. Aditya takes it on himself to defeat Jhamunda and help the people of the magical island.

A look at the supporting cast members of Jajantaram Mamantaram

Manav Kaul plays Jeran in Jajantaram Mamantaram

Nishith Dadhich plays Bantul in Jajantaram Mamantaram

Dipannita Sharma plays Jalpari in Jajantaram Mamantaram

