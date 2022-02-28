'Jalsa': Amazon Prime Announces Release Date Of Vidya & Shefali Starrer With New Posters

After impressing fans with her stellar acting in the latest series Human, actor Shefali Shah is back again with yet another gritty drama Jalsa. This time, the actor will be seen spreading magic with another versatile actor Vidya Balan. On Monday, Prime Video announced the global premiere of the much-awaited drama thriller. Directed by Suresh Triveni, Jalsa is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Vikram Malhotra & Shikhaa Sharma (Abundantia Entertainment), and Suresh Triveni.

Apart from Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah, the film will also star Manav Kaul, Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Shrikant Mohan Yadav, Shafeen Patel, and Surya Kasibhatla in key roles. The film is slated to release on the digital platform on March 18. Apart from announcing the premiere date, the makers also teased fans with the new posters.

One of the posters showed Vidya’s character in the film as she stands bold while looking in the camera while her shadow behind looks scared and full of miseries. The other poster gave a glimpse of Shefali’s character as she smiles and her shadow looks fierce in the background. Vidya shared the posters on Instagram and wrote, “The real story hides beneath her smile. Super excited to announce #Jalsa streams on 18th March @primevideoin #JalsaOnPrime.”

The forthcoming drama Jalsa is a highly engaging and captivating tale of conflict, as shown through the life of a top-line journalist and her cook. Replete with spellbinding performances and a nerve-wracking storyline, Jalsa promises to keep you on the edge of your seat, and leave you intrigued for more. The film is also a reunion for Triveni, Balan, and Kaul following the 2017 comedy-drama Tumhari Sulu. The film marks the seventh collaboration between Prime Video and Abundantia Entertainment, following films like Chhorii, Durgamati, Ram Setu, and the popular Amazon Original series Breathe. After Shakuntala Devi and Sherni, it is also the third collaboration between Prime Video and Balan.

Image: Instagram/BalanVidya/ShefaliShah