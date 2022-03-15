'Jalsa' Movie Biopic On Amitabh Bachchan's Bungalow? Vidya Balan Has A Hilarious Response

Vidya Balan might not have worked with Amitabh Bachchan since movies like Paa and Te3n, but her latest movie has a connection with the megastar. The title of her upcoming movie, Jalsa, is the same as the name of one of Big B's bungalows. While the link is purely coincidental, it seems some people actually believe that the film was about his property.

Vidya was amused about being asked about the connection between the two unrelated topics. She had a hilariously reply to it, stating it one would have to do 'Pratiksha' (wait) to know the answer, a witty reply that had mention of another of Bachchan's bungalow.

Vidya Balan quips on Jalsa being based on Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow

Vidya is paired alongside Shefali Shah in the movie. During one of the promotional events with Bollywood Hungama, the duo was asked if they were any discussions with Big B on the title. The duo expressed their surprise at the question and the latter shared that she 'heard somewhere about it.'

Vidya then stated that there was really something doing the rounds about the film being a 'biopic on Mr. Bachchan's house.' She asked, 'Can you believe it?' The National Award-winner then had a hilarious response. She said that when someone asked her about it, she would say they will have to do 'Pratiksha' for it, referring to his other bungalow. For the uninitiated, Jalsa means a celebration or a celebratory gathering.

Vidya Balan-starrer Jalsa plot

It is, however, not clear, how that applies to Vidya Balan's movie since it is largely an intense suspense thriller, without any celebrations or fun-filled moments, as seen in the trailer.

The plot of the movie revolves around a hit-and-run case. Vidya plays the role of a journalist who was covering the news in a big way, though there seemed some mystery around her character when she asks an junior reporter to stop working on the case, when she finds some hard truths.

Shefali enacts the part of the mother of the deceased girl.

Jalsa has been directed by Tumhari Sulu director Suresh Triveni. It releases on Amazon Prime on March 18.