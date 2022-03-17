'Jalsa' Release Date And Time: When Is Vidya Balan-Shefali Shah Starrer Film Releasing?

The dynamic duo of Shefali Shah and Vidya Balan is coming together for the thriller drama Jalsa, which is all set to release shortly via the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Suresh Triveni, the film will chronicle an incident that drastically changes the lives of two women coming from different economic and social backgrounds, leading to a clash. As the film inches closer to its premiere date, here's all you need to know about its release date and time,

Release date and time of Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah starrer Jalsa

The film will be coming out on the occasion of Holi on March 18 on the OTT Platform Amazon Prime Video. The film will see Vidya as a celebrated journalist (Mays), while Shefali will be stepping into the shoes of her housekeeper (Rukhsana). The movie is about a hit and run case involving an 18-year-old and the aftermath of the incident.

Apart from the leading ladies, the film also stars Manav Kaul, Rohini Hattangadi, Gurpal Singh, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Shrikant Mohan Yadav, Shafeen Patel among others in pivotal roles. The film's trailer has already set the stage for an edge of the seat adventure. Take a look.

Filmmaker Suresh Triveni, who also collaborated with Vidya in the film Tumhari Sulu, recently spoke about why he wanted to cast Vidya and Shefali in his project. He said, “I like making films because I get an opportunity to work with brilliant actors. Vidya, after working on Tumhari Sulu, I knew that working with her, you are spoilt, and you want to go back to her with another film. So that was one single motive. The second was after I watched Delhi Crime, and of course, I've been following Shefali’s work for some time. I was just too greedy and then I thought, this idea came that, what if I bring these two together?”

Image: INSTAGRAM/@BALANVIDYA