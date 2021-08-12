'Jalsa': Suresh Triveni's Film Starring Vidya Balan And Shefali Shah Commences Filming

Vidya Balan is gearing up to reunite with Tumhari Sulu director Suresh Triveni in the forthcoming film Jalsa. The 42-year-old actor will also share the big screen for the first time with Dial 100 actor Shefali Shah. This would mark another collaboration between T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment.

Co-writer, producer and director Suresh Triveni's Jalsa goes on floors

According to ANI, the highly anticipated movie has commenced its shooting in Mumbai on Thursday, August 12. Along with Balan and Shah, the movie will feature a promising ensemble of actors like Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Gurpal Singh and debutant Surya Kasibhatla along with a cameo from Manav Kaul. Along with Triveni, Jalsa is co-written by Prajwal Chandrashekar with dialogues penned by Hussain and Abbas Dalal.

While talking to ANI, Triveni expressed his excitement about working with the notable cast and production houses for the movie. He also stated,

"With Jalsa, we hope to engage, thrill and entertain movie-watchers with a unique tale of powerful characters and precarious circumstances". Balan appeared equally excited for the movie saying, "I'm very excited to collaborate again with Suresh. Tumhari Sulu was a one-of-a-kind, fun experience and I look forward to us creating something special with Jalsa."

She also shared the motion poster of the movie on her Instagram and admitted being excited to work with Shefali Shah saying, "looking forward to working with Shefali who I have admired for long as also the rest of the amazing cast and awesome crew."

Shefali Shah on Jalsa

The 49-year-old actor also talked about starting a new project with Vidya Balan. She stated,

"It is a story with such a unique perspective that when Suresh first told me about it, I knew I just had to do it. I'm also excited to work with Vidya, whose work I have deeply admired. It's also wonderful that I'm working with producers like Abundantia Entertainment and T-Series, two companies that are at the forefront of curating interesting and engaging content."

Having collaborated with Abundantia Entertainment in movies Baby, Sherni and Airlift, Managing Director at T-Series, Bhushan Kumar admitted being proud and excited about the upcoming venture. He also looked forward to working with Shefali Shah and Vidya Balan and the whole crew of Jalsa.

