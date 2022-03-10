'Jalsa' Trailer Impresses Twitteratti; Say They Can't Wait To Watch Shefali-Vidya's Acting

Vidya Balan, Manav Kaul and Suresh Triveni's last collaboration, Tumhari Sulu, was a light-hearted story about a homemaker becoming a radio jockey and her professional life bringing changes into her family life. The trio comes together again in Jalsa, but the story seems intense this time, with the plot about a hit-and-run case, numerous mysteries linked to it and the addition of actor Shefali Shah.

Ahead of the release, the makers dropped the trailer and the intrigue is growing among the audiences. Numerous netizens shared their excitement to watch the events unfold on screen. Many also got vibes from other films which also revolved around a similar setting.

Jalsa trailer wows netizens, some get vibes of similar thrillers

The pairing of Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah seemed to have impressed netizens, as some said that it 'makes for a watch while praising the duo as 'powerhouse talents', 'amazing acting', 'brilliant' and highlighting expressions.

'Intriguing' was a commonly used word among the reactions, and words like 'thrilling' and 'fantastic' too were witnessed. The background music and the editing of the trailer, which did not divulge too much about the movie, found a mention. They shared their excitement to watch the film, and some were confident that it would 'rock.'

Jalsa Trailer looking thrilling. Actors,Bgm and thrilling screenplay is looking big part of the movies. Vidya Balan and Shefali shah come together with this Thrilling murder mystery. This movie directly release on OTT. #JalsaOnPrime — Unknown One (@Unknown_One_01) March 10, 2022

Watched the trailer of "jalsa"

(length less than of 2 minutes)



usually, i see creators blatantly show too much while releasing the trailer but this trailer is well edited.

It's concise enough to make audiance curious and expressive enough to let people know the theme of the show pic.twitter.com/7ac3ggcLn0 — Jesse Pinkman 4.0 🌈 (@Mayhememe) March 9, 2022

Man this thriller by suresh triveni & @vidya_balan gonna rock from 18 march se 😍🔥🔥🔥 — Sonu_bollywood (@SonuAgarwal08) March 9, 2022

Fantastic — mohd faisal 💙 (@faisalKhiladi) March 9, 2022

🔥🔥🔥💯 — ANKIT KUMAR 🇮🇳 (@ANKITRA17440204) March 9, 2022

For one netizen, there were vibes for other Vidya Balan-starrer thrillers like No One Killed Jessica and Kahaani. One was also reminded of the movie Talaash starring Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rani Mukerji.

10 years after Kahaani, it's another great movie Jalsa by Queen Vidya Balan.



Giving major Kahaani Vibes!!



So excited just by the trailer, can't wait!!#JalsaOnPrime@vidya_balan — Aditya #StanningKK (@adityaxkaran) March 10, 2022

Nt kahaani vibes..

It looks like no one killed Jessica S2 — Reyansh . Risk everything... Regret nothing... (@reyansha91) March 10, 2022

'Jalsa' movie plot and crew

The plot of the movie revolves around a girl while spending time with a boy, getting knocked over by a car. Vidya plays the role of a journalist who raises questions around the case on her show, and also an influential man who refuses to answer. Her junior takes permission from her to work on the story, and after investigation, believes that the police want to 'hush up the case.'

Shefali Shah plays the role of the mother, and her husband is questioned by the police on why their daughter 'was out at 3 AM'.

She is immediately asked by Vidya's character to stop working on the case, while she feels another colleague is 'hiding' something from her.

The rest of the plot revolves around the truth of the case and who the culprits were.

The story and screenplay have been penned by Suresh Triveni, along with Prajwal Chandrashekar. The movie releases on Amazon Prime on March 18.