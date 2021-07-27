James Bond Actor Daniel Craig Auditioned For 'Rang De Basanti', Reveals Director Rakeysh

Director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra revealed that Hollywood actor Daniel Craig had auditioned for the role of the British jailor who walks freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev to be hanged in Rang De Basanti. Eventually, the actor could not feature in the film as he was also being considered to be the next James Bond at that time.

Rang De Basanti follows the story of a British film student travelling to India to document the story of five freedom fighters of the Indian revolutionary movement. Director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra in his autobiography recalled and revealed that Daniel Craig had auditioned for one of the roles in his movie. He added that Craig was the first choice for the role, but they couldn't go ahead as Daniel was also in talks to feature in the upcoming James Bond. In his autobiography, he wrote, "I remember vividly that one of the people who auditioned for the part of James McKinley, the young jailor who walks Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev to be hanged, was none other than current James Bond, Daniel Craig."

He further wrote, "Daniel Craig was my first choice but he requested if we could allow some time as he was also being considered to be the next James Bond. The rest, as they say, is history." Soon after that Daniel Craig was casted as James Bond for the 2006 James Bond film Casino Royale.

Rang De Basanti on its release received widespread critical acclaim. The movie featured Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Atul Kulkarni, Soha Ali Khan, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor and British actress Alice Patten. At the time of release, the film broke all opening box office records in India, becoming the country's highest-grossing film in its opening weekend. The movie won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film and was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the 2007 BAFTA Awards. Rang De Basanti was chosen as India's official entry for the Golden Globe Awards and the Academy Awards in the Best Foreign Language Film category. A.R Rahman received two Academy Awards nominations for the music composition of Rang De Basanti.

