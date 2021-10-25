James Michael Tyler Dies: Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Pay Tribute To The FRIENDS Actor

James Michael Tyler, known for his iconic role as Gunther in the TV sitcom, FRIENDS, passed away at the age of 59, following a long drawn battle with prostate cancer. He breathed his last at his Los Angeles home, three years after his diagnosis. Condolences have been pouring in from FRIENDS' ensemble cast including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox Matt LeBlanc, and Lisa Kudrow as well as Bollywood celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor, Samantha Ruth among others.

Warner Bros took to their social media handle to reveal James Michael Tyler's demise, noting that he was one of the 'beloved' actors and an integral part of the FRIENDS family. They further stated that their condolences were with his family, friends, colleagues, and fans.

Bollywood celebrities pay tribute to James Michael Tyler

Taking to her Instagram stories today, Kareena Kapoor shared a still of the late actor from the sitcom along with a heartbreak emoji. Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma and Samantha Ruth shared a post by Pubity along with broken heart emojis. The Pubity post shared a string of James' photos along with a note about his demise.

Actor Ali Fazal also shared the photo of the innocent coffee manager at the Central Perk coffee shop and wrote "Rest in peace." Condoling his death, Kriti Kharbanda took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "My Heart. RIP Gunther".

On the other hand, Jennifer Aniston shared a scene from the sitcom, where her character Rachel Green and Gunther are seen conversing. Paying heartfelt tribute to James, she wrote, "Friends would not have been the same without you. Thank you for the laughter you brought to the show and to all of our lives. You will be so missed." Cox also expressed gratitude for having known him and wrote," The size of gratitude you brought into the room and showed every day on set is the size of the gratitude I hold for having known you. Rest In peace James."

James Michael Tyler was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018, which he informed everyone in an interview with NBC on June 22, 2021. The actor revealed this information through his official Instagram handle after he posted a photo of himself after his chemotherapy session.

