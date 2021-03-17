Jamie Lever Enjoys Asha Bhosle's Classic 'Hungaama Ho Gaya', Imitates Singer In Slow-mo

On Tuesday night, Jamie Lever dropped a video in which she enjoyed listening to Asha Bhosle and Arijeet Singh’s hit classic Hungaama Ho Gaya. However, Jamie gave the clip her own twist. She hilariously laughed out loud and clapped in her slow-motion video. Sharing the same, she wrote, “Asha Ji in SlowMo”. Jamie kept it casual in a white t-shirt and left her hair naturally open. As soon as her video was up on the internet, Ridhima Pandit was one of the firsts to laugh out loud. Fans too rushed to drop endearing comments. “Haha you are amazing,” read a user’s comment on the post.

Jamie enjoys Asha Bhosle’s song in her own style

Earlier, Jamie’s hilarious mimicry on Radhika Apte's interview also garnered massive attention. The former tried to copy the actor's expressions, hand movements, and also wore the same red lipstick. Jamie captioned the post as, “Something about serious ACTING by RADHIKA (bohot) KAAPTE”. Soon fans flooded the video with several comments and laughing emoticons. Jamie also imitated singer Usha Uthup in one of her videos. She mentioned that she was super excited to share it with fans ever since the video was made.

More so, she remarked that the singer called her up and told her that she loved the video made on her. After this, Usha told her that they must collaborate, wrote Jamie. She added, "What! does that really happen? I had to pinch myself. Literally, within 2 hours Usha Ji shot a couple of videos and sent them to me and said please fill in the spaces and stitch them together." Jamie continued that she was just amazed at the veteran singer's enthusiasm, energy, passion and art. "I called her right back and said ma'am can I be you when I'm older? You're too cool," Jamie further penned on Instagram. In no time, her video went viral.

Jamie Lever's Instagram is filled with amusing clips. Right from dancing to singing, she does it all. Sometimes, she also pens down her thoughts in the form of a Gazal. She recently shared an adorable childhood picture with her father Johnny Lever that won many hearts.