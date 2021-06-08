Jamie Lever Mimics Rakhi Sawant's Most Viral Pap Videos; Latter Calls Her A 'Rockstar'

Comedian and internet sensation Jamie Lever recently took social media by storm with a fun video of herself, mimicking Rakhi Sawant. In the IGTV video, she can be seen imitating Rakhi Sawant’s famous dialogues which went viral in the last few months. Her quirky ways of asking people to stay at a distance and constantly sanitize have also been aptly copied by Jamie. Various fans and celebrities have approved of the video including famous names like Saloni Gaur and Prajakta Koli. Rakhi Sawant also appreciated Jamie’s efforts and put up various emoticons, expressing her thoughts.

Jamie Lever’s latest mimicry video

Jamie lever recently took to social media to share a comic video and her fans have been loving every part of it. In the first segment of the video, Jamie has imitated Rakhi Sawant’s recent paparazzi video where she was seen spraying sanitiser at everyone around her. Jamie also tried to get Rakhi’s accent right by imitating the tone and pronunciations of certain words. She also spoke about the COVID-19 situation in the country while stressing on lack of beds and oxygen cylinders in some of the hospitals. Rakhi Sawant had also spoken about the rising prices of everyday commodities, which has been mimicked by Jamie in the video, with utmost accuracy.

Jamie Lever has also captured Rakhi Sawant’s unique reactions, especially to a few trending current affair issues. Jamie has made a montage of several paparazzi videos which took over the internet in the last few months. She has also added a dramatic touch to the video with a coffee mug and a half-worn N95 mask.

In the caption for the post, Jamie lever wrote that these are the important videos that she has been watching for the last few days. She has also mentioned that Rakhi Sawant is her personal favourite, which is why she created the entertaining piece. Have a look.

In the comments section of the post, various people complimented Jamie Lever’s mimicry. Rakhi Sawant also dropped comments stating Jamie is a rock star for nailing this video. Have a look at a few of the comments.

IMAGE: JAMIE LEVER AND RAKHI SAWANT INSTGARAM

