Jamie Lever Mimics Sridevi From 'Chaalbaaz' In Her Instagram Reels Video; Watch

Jamie Lever has a long list of talents that she possesses, and the actor’s Instagram feed is evidence of all of them. She recently mimicked late actor Sridevi from the movie Chaalbaaz, for which she is receiving some major love from her fans and followers on the platform. Take a look at the video as you read further, and what Jamie’s fans have to say.

Jamie Lever mimics Sridevi from Chaalbaaz

Jamie Lever finally obliged to her fans and has mimicked late actor Sridevi after popular demand from them. She picked up a dialogue from Sridevi’s movie Chaalbaaz and re-did it in her latest Instagram Reels video, which she shared on April 12, 2021. The actor wrote with her video, “SRI DEVI Ji on popular demand from the movie #chalbaaz” and added a heart eyes emoji.

The video has received over 10.4k likes since it was shared on Instagram. Fans and followers are having a major laugh in the comments section while appreciating Jamie for her effort. Take a look at some of the comments under the video, here.

Jamie Lever on the work front

Jamie Lever has followed in the footsteps of her much-loved father and comedian Johny Lever. She did her degree of master’s in Marketing Communication from a college in London, and then started her career as a Marketing Executive. Followed by this, Jamie went on to perform at the Comedy Store in Mumbai, in the year 2012.

After which, she also participated in the Sony TV comedy show, Comedy Circus Ke Mahabali in the year 2013. Jamie Lever then made her movie debut with the film Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon, which was lead by comedian Kapil Sharma and shared screen space with Manjari Fadnis, Simran Kaur Mundi, Elli Avram, Varun Sharma, Supriya Pathak, Sharat Saxena, Manoj Joshi and Sharad Sankla. She also featured in the 2019 movie Housefull 4, playing the role of Giggly. Interestingly, the reincarnated version of the same character was played by her father Johny Lever in the film. Jamie also hosted a show named L’Affaire through the 2020 coronavirus lockdowns, which featured a series of TV actors.

