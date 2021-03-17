Jamie Lever Pokes Fun At 'Indian Paparazzi'; Looks For A Photographer At Mumbai Airport

Popular actor-comedian Jamie Lever, on Tuesday, took to her social media handle and shared a video, in which she can be seen poking fun at Indian paparazzi. Interestingly, the actor-comedian's video captured a brief glimpse of Mumbai airport. As the video gave a sneak-peek into the airport, Jamie's voice can be heard in the background. In the video, Jamie said, "At least ek paparazzi toh hoga. Ek photographer bhi nhi hai yahan par. Koi toh ho. (I am looking for paparazzi. But, no one is here, not even one)".

Jamie further added that she thought paps happen to be at the airport every day. "Where are you Viral (Bhayani), where are you Manav (Manglani), where are you Mr Chotu", asked lever in the video. At the end of the video, she quipped, "What is going on". Instagramming her video, she wrote a short caption in Hindi, which read, "Kaha Ghum?? kaha gaye sab? (Where lost? Where have you all disappeared?)", along with a laughing and a few eye-roll emoticons.

Jamie Lever pokes fun at paps

Within a couple of hours, the 33-year-old actor's reel video received an overwhelming response from her Insta fam as it has bagged more than 100k views; and is still counting. The comments section of her post was flooded with laughing emoticons. Meanwhile, Sasural Simar Ka actor Shoaib Ibrahim's sister Saba commented, "Haha so cute" while actor Sambhavna Seth wrote, "Meri Jaan u dont need any!!".

Meanwhile, Manav Manglani also dropped his response and wrote, "Pehle inform karnekaa na...apun bhej deta click karne (You could have informed me earlier, I would have sent someone to click you)". On the other hand, an Instagram user's response read, "first time a celebrity is actually looking out for the paparazzi".

A peek into Jamie Lever's Instagram

Interestingly, Jamie Lever's videos often receive a positive response from netizens. In her videos, Jamie can be seen giving a peek into her day-to-day activities while adding a pinch of her humour. In numerous videos, she has mimicked popular Bollywood celebs, such as Asha Bhosle, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and many others. Veteran singer Usha Uthup and director Farah Khan, are a few to name, who has praised the Housefull 4 actor.

