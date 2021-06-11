Jamie Lever Turns Into Desi Shakira And Belly Dances To Her Version Of 'Hips Don't Lie'

Johny Lever's daughter Jamie Lever is known for making funny videos and entertaining her audience with quirky content. The actor recently shared a video where she turned in to Shakira along with her brother Jesse Lever. Jamie changed the lyrics of the song with Hindi lyrics related to food and belly danced to it. Take a look at Jamie Lever's Indian version of Shakira singing a song about food.

Jamie Lever turned into desi Shakira for a video

Jamie Lever took to her Instagram handle to share a video of herself turning into Shakira. She sang Shakira's song Hips Don't Lie while dancing to it. She wore her athleisure outfit and tied a hoody around her waist. Jamie left her curly hair open to resemble Shakira. She sang, "Tel thoda Kum Daalo re. Aloo ki Sabzi add karo, aur Rogan Josh bana lo." This meant that she ordered the cook to add less oil in the pan, add the potatoes and make Rogan Josh out of it.

She was interrupted by her brother who barged in the frame to sing "Shakira Shakira". She pushed him away and sang the rest of the song. She also mentioned that she wanted fried rice and chilly brown in the video. Jamie wrote that this was Desi Shakira's order at a restaurant.

Reactions to Jamie Lever's video

As soon as Jamie shared the video, her fans and followers complimented her for her vocals. Actor Shantanu Maheshwari wrote that Jesse's entry was really funny. A fan asked her how can she be so good at everything. She also complimented Jesse for his entry. Fans called Jamie extremely talented after watching the video. A fan mentioned that she was watching the video on repeat. Another wrote that he cannot wait to watch her Bollywood films. Here are some of the comments on Jamie Lever's video.

Image source: Jamie Lever's Instagram

Image source: Jamie Lever's Instagram

A sneak peek into Jamie Lever's Instagram

Earlier, Johny Lever's daughter Jamie created a dance reel with Jesse on the song Check Your Balance by Curtis J, Tomie Boy. She was seen wearing pink pyjamas and a black tank top while shaking her leg. At the beginning of the video, Jamie loses her balance after which she starts by saying "Check your balance".

Image: Jamie Lever's Instagram

