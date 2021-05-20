Jamie Lever Was 'freaking Out' While Shooting Her '1st Lip-sync Video' With Johnny Lever

Johnny Lever's daughter Jamie Lever has been tickling the audience's funny bones with her entertaining and hilarious Instagram reels. On May 20, Jamie took to her Instagram to share a throwback Thursday video with her father. In the video, both are lip-synching to Johnny lever's popular dialogue from the 2002 comedy film Awara Paagal Deewana. As much as the fans loved the father-daughter duo's expressions, they also have commented how much they loved this particular scene from the movie.

Jamie Lever's throwback Thursday with Johnny Lever

In the video, Jamie and Johnny Lever recreate the moment from Awara Paagal Deewana wherein Paresh Rawal ends up pronouncing Johnny Lever's name wrong. In the action of the post, Jamie wrote that this was the first-ever lip-sync video that she created with her father. She further writes, "I remember him saying ‘Let me do baapu’s dialogues and you do mine, kuch toh hatke hona chahiye na?!’ (P.S- I was freaking out while shooting this, he is such a perfectionist 🙊 didn’t want to mess up my part or his part rather".

As soon as the video was shared, her fans and followers rushed in to comment on how much they love this scene. One of her fans also deemed them to be the 'best dad and daughter jodi'. See their reactions below.

A look into Jamie Lever's Instagram

The 32-year-old comedian keeps her fans entertained with her fun videos. She recently shared a video of her rendition of the Titanium song. In the video, she takes her mask off and starts singing this song. She takes a fun jibe at the COVID-19 disease by writing that when has antibodies, 'they have nothing to lose'. But she reminded her fans to wear a mask compulsorily in the caption of the post. Her fans rush in to comment that she has an 'amazing' voice and many also wrote that they would like to hear her sing more.

On the work front:

Jamie played the role of Champa in the 2015 comedy movie Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. The movie also marked the acting debut of the popular Indian comedian Kapil Sharma. She then went on to star in the fourth instalment of the Housefull franchise wherein she played the role of Giggly. Her upcoming projects have not been announced yet.

Image- @its_jamielever and @iam_johnylever Instagram

