Jamie Lynn Spears Opens Up About Britney's Conservatorship In Emotional Video

Days after Britney Spears made an emotional appeal to a Los Angeles judge to terminate her conservatorship, her younger sister Jamie Lynn broke her silence. Taking to her Instagram story session on Monday, Jamie asserted that she wants nothing but happiness for her sister and that she always has and "always will" support Britney. "I just want to take a second to address a few things," Jamie Lynn said as the video started.

Jamie Lynn Spears broke her silence on 'Free Britney'

As the video progressed further, Briney Spears' sister continued and said, "The only reason I hadn't done this before is because I felt like until my sister was able to speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly that it wasn't my place and it wasn't the right thing to do. But now that she's very clearly spoken and said what she needed to say, I feel like I can follow her lead and say what I feeI I need to say".

The 30-year-old further added, "Since the day I was born, I've only loved adored and supported my sister. I mean this is my freaking big sister, before any of this bulls-. I don't care if she wants to run away to a rainforest and have zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has done so many times before, because I have nothing to gain or lose either way".

In her brief video, the Zoey 101 star also shared that she had made a "very conscious choice" to "only participate" in Britney's life as a sister and that she has done her own thing ever since she was a child. She was heard saying that she's "very proud" of Britney for speaking up and that she has always supported her and her happiness. To conclude her video, Lynn said, "If ending the conservatorship and flying to Mars or whatever the h*** else she wants to do to be happy, I support that 100% because I support my sister; I love my sister. Always have, always will. As long as she's happy. So let's keep praying".

IMAGE: JAMIE LYNN SPEARS / BRITNEY SPEARS IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.