Telugu actor Adivi Sesh will be seen stepping into the shoes of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in his forthcoming biographical drama Major. The film chronicles the journey of the soldier, who was one of the heroes during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

After several postponements, the much-awaited patriotic drama is scheduled to release on June 3. With the release date of the film inching closer, makers are leaving no stone unturned in promoting the biopic. Recently, they dropped yet another track from the film titled Jana Gana Mana that gives audiences goosebumps and fills their hearts with a greater sense of patriotism.

Jana Gana Mana Song from Major out

The third single from Major titled Jana Gana Mana has been released by the makers in all languages. The soul-stirring song traces Sandeep's journey from the army's boot camp and celebrates his career with glimpses of the climax where he is seen saving the lives of numerous people in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. The song is sung by Amit Mishra & Sricharan Pakalawith with music given by Sricharan Pakala. The lyrics of Jana Gana Mana are penned by Yash Eshwari.

Watch the full song here-

More about Adivi Sesh starrer Major

Apart from showcasing how Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan faced several challenges to save the lives of numerous people in the Mumbai terror attack, the film also depicts the equation of the soldier with his parents, his love life and his Army training. It has been jointly bankrolled by Sony Pictures Films India, Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and A+S Movies. Apart from Sesh, the film also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Saiee Manjrekar, Revathi and Murli Sharma in pivotal roles. Moreover, it will be released in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam languages.