'Janhit Mein Jaari' Trailer: Nushrratt Bharuccha Fights Social Taboos As Condom Saleswoman

Creative content and unconventional films have revolutionised Indian cinema and several filmmakers have been cashing in on the trend. The latest film to join the bandwagon is actor Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Janhit Mein Jaari. The satirical comedy film shows the actor playing the role of a woman who sells condoms.

The trailer of the film was released by the makers on Friday. The video gave a glimpse of Nushrratt's struggles and challenges as a saleswoman, who faced social taboos while fighting against her family and society. Helmed by debutant Jai Bantu Singh, produced and presented by Vinod Bhanushali and Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film is set for a theatrical release on June 10.

Janhit Mein Jaari trailer released

Amid content-driven films becoming a talking point, the makers would hope Janhit Mein Jaari would be an eye-opener for the audience. The trailer begins with Nushrratt who was reluctant to work for a condom company and later agreed to be a part of it. Through her job, she tried to advocate the use of condoms while explaining its importance. A segment in the gripping trailer also reflected upon the preconceived notions of people regarding the use of condoms and various taboos associated with it.

The film also stars veteran actor Vijay Raaz who played the role of an angry father-in-law who, throughout the trailer, opposes Nushrratt in her decision to become a condom saleswoman. One of the powerful lines in the trailer, "Aap ungli uthao, main awaaz uthaungi (You raise your finger, I shall raise my voice)" is the highlight of the entire film, where the Dream Girl star explains the importance of childbirth control. Highlighting the aspects of social taboos with humour and satire was the crux of the trailer and going by it, the film seemed to have a good chance of achieving success at the box office.

Before the trailer, the makers had released the teaser of the film that received a substantial number of views from fans. The film also stars Anud Dhaka, Annu Kapoor, and Paritosh Tripathi in pivotal roles.

This is the second collaboration between Nusrratt Bharuccha and Raaj Shaandiliyaa, who was the director of Dream Girl.