Janhvi Apologises For Every Time She Didn't Value What's Given To Her, See What It's About

World Earth Day is celebrated on April 22 every year and this day demonstrates the support for environmental protection since it was first observed on April 22, 1970. A lot of Bollywood stars came forward to wish their fans and followers on the occasion of Earth Day 2021, including Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor. The actor wrote a long, hard-hitting caption to observe the day, and here is everything you need to know about it.

Janhvi Kapoor's latest Instagram post

Gunjan Saxena star Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram recently and wished her fans and followers on the occasion of Earth Day 2021. Janhvi shared a series of her pictures, posing amidst nature in all its glory. She could be seen wearing a white crop top and a pair of denim shorts as she let her open hair flow freely with the wind on a beach. Her caption read, "I’m sorry for every time I didn’t value what you’ve given us. I’m sorry for every second I wasted forgetting to marvel at your beauty, for thinking you’d continue to envelop us with sunsets that melt into sunrises that we’d always have access to. Sorry for being callous about the gift to roam freely on this land and travel the skies and seas to discover newer possibilities and life and love."

She added that she is sorry for thinking that Earth would never run out of patience for people to care for it as it does for people. She further wrote that she is sorry for ignoring the tears it shed every time it saw us abusing ourselves, each other and most importantly, Earth, our home. The caption also read, "And I pray we make it through this, not just for me or the people of my country, or the world, but for the chance to make it up to you. To treat you better than we have before, to treat each other and ourselves better than we have before. To be a renewed earth. One whose beauty and life are only growing never threatened."

Fan reactions on Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram post

The Roohi star has a following of 11.2 million people on the social networking site and her latest post on Earth Day garnered close to 250k likes within less than an hour of sharing it. Fans and followers of Janhvi bombarded the comments section with heart emojis and praised her for her true and well-written caption. While one of the followers wrote, "that is a super deep caption", while another fan called her simply gorgeous.

